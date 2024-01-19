Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak To Trade Higher: Midday Market Update
As of 11:47 a.m., the Nifty traded at 21,585.50, up 123.25 points or 0.57% and the Sensex was up 469.61 points or 0.66% at 71,656.47 points.
India's benchmark stock indices traded higher through midday trade on Friday on likely short covering and bargain hunting by investors after a three-day losing streak.
Financial services stocks led the gains, and losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. led the decline.
As of 11:47 a.m., the Nifty rose 123.25 points, or 0.57%, to trade at 21,585.50, and the Sensex gained 469.61 points, or 0.66%, to 71,656.47 points. The Nifty had hit an intraday high of 21,670.60, and the Sensex had touched 71,895.64 so far in the day.
"Overall, the market outlook suggests a potential turnaround, driven by short covering and bargain hunting, with a cautious yet optimistic approach," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities Ltd.
Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd., contributed the most to the Nifty 50.
Meanwhile, those of Reliance Industries Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., HCLTechnologies Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., weighed on the index.
All sectoral indices on the NSE rose with Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas rising the most.
Broader markets outperformed their larger peers, with the BSE Midcap rising 1.11% and the Smallcap gaining 1% through midday on Friday.
All 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced. S&P BSE Information Telecommunication rose the most.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,538 stocks rose, 1,129 stocks fell, and 125 remained unchanged.