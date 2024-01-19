Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak To Trade Higher: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded higher through midday trade on Friday on likely short covering and bargain hunting by investors after a three-day losing streak.

Financial services stocks led the gains, and losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. led the decline.

As of 11:47 a.m., the Nifty rose 123.25 points, or 0.57%, to trade at 21,585.50, and the Sensex gained 469.61 points, or 0.66%, to 71,656.47 points. The Nifty had hit an intraday high of 21,670.60, and the Sensex had touched 71,895.64 so far in the day.

"Overall, the market outlook suggests a potential turnaround, driven by short covering and bargain hunting, with a cautious yet optimistic approach," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities Ltd.