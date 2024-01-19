Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak To End Higher: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak to end higher on Friday on likely short covering and bargain hunting by investors.

However, for both indices, it was the worst week in two months.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled 496.37 points, or 0.70%, higher at 71,683.23, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 160.15 points, or 0.75%, to end at 21,622.40. The Sensex hit an intraday high of 71,895.64, and the Nifty 50 touched 21,670.60.

"Markets will remain focused on earnings and selective stocks that give opportunity," said Mayuresh Joshi, head of Equity Research India, William O. Neil India. High foreign institutional inflows are also expected to boost the market in the coming sessions, he said.

"We remain extremely selective, and the kind of knee-jerk reaction that the market saw was global in nature, Joshi said. With reports of 10-15% growth expected in capex outlay in the upcoming budget, we are not looking at any deep downside for the Indian market, Joshi said.