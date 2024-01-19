Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak To End Higher: Market Wrap
The S&P BSE Sensex settled 496.37 points or 0.70% higher at 71,683.23, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 160.15 points or 0.75% higher at 21,622.40.
India's benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak to end higher on Friday on likely short covering and bargain hunting by investors.
However, for both indices, it was the worst week in two months.
The S&P BSE Sensex settled 496.37 points, or 0.70%, higher at 71,683.23, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 160.15 points, or 0.75%, to end at 21,622.40. The Sensex hit an intraday high of 71,895.64, and the Nifty 50 touched 21,670.60.
"Markets will remain focused on earnings and selective stocks that give opportunity," said Mayuresh Joshi, head of Equity Research India, William O. Neil India. High foreign institutional inflows are also expected to boost the market in the coming sessions, he said.
"We remain extremely selective, and the kind of knee-jerk reaction that the market saw was global in nature, Joshi said. With reports of 10-15% growth expected in capex outlay in the upcoming budget, we are not looking at any deep downside for the Indian market, Joshi said.
ICICI Bank Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, ITC Ltd, and Infosys Ltd contributed positively to the benchmark Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd., and Divi's Laboratories Ltd. weighed on the index.
Nifty Records Worst Weekly Loss In Over Two Months
On a weekly basis, the Nifty 50 logged its biggest weekly losses in over two months.
The Nifty 50 declined 1.24% and the Sensex fell 1.22% compared to the previous week. This is the biggest weekly loss since Oct. 27.
On the NSE, sectoral indices ended on a mixed note. The Nifty Oil & Gas sector gained 3.4% and was the top performer among sectoral indices. The Nifty Bank fell 4.1% this week to be the worst performer.
Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 1.69%, and the S&P BSE Smallcap gained 1.06%.
On BSE, all 20 sectors gained. The S&P BSE Telecommunication rose 1.79% to emerge as the top performing sector.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 2,473 stocks rose, 1,333 stocks decline, and 106 stocks remained unchanged.