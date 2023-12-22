Sensex, Nifty Snap Seven-Week Rally: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive day on Friday but snapped a seven-week rally.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 94 points or 0.44%, higher at 21,349.40 and the Sensex was 242 points or 0.34%, up at 71,106.96.

Intra-day, the Nifty hit a high of 21,390.50 points and the Sensex hit a high of 71,259.55 points.

"Despite a premium valuation, the short-term positive trend persists, supported by a strong revival in FIIs buying and stock-specific actions," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said. "Heading into the festive season and year-end, we can anticipate a range-bound trade scenario with limited data points."

"The Nifty index displayed volatile movements on the last day of the week but managed to close above the crucial level of 21,300," Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities, said. "The lower-end support for the index is positioned at 21200, presenting a buying opportunity on any dips towards this level."