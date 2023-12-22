Sensex, Nifty Snap Seven-Week Rally: Market Wrap
The benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive day on Friday but snapped a seven-week rally.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 94 points or 0.44%, higher at 21,349.40 and the Sensex was 242 points or 0.34%, up at 71,106.96.
Intra-day, the Nifty hit a high of 21,390.50 points and the Sensex hit a high of 71,259.55 points.
"Despite a premium valuation, the short-term positive trend persists, supported by a strong revival in FIIs buying and stock-specific actions," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said. "Heading into the festive season and year-end, we can anticipate a range-bound trade scenario with limited data points."
"The Nifty index displayed volatile movements on the last day of the week but managed to close above the crucial level of 21,300," Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities, said. "The lower-end support for the index is positioned at 21200, presenting a buying opportunity on any dips towards this level."
Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Axis Bank Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd. weighed on the Nifty.
Most sectoral indices on the NSE ended lower this week, with Nifty Media falling the most by 1.9%. Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank also lost more than 1%. Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Energy rose.
The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, as BSE SmallCap rose 1.04% and BSE MidCap gained 0.74%.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced. BSE Metal and BSE TECK gained the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,441 stocks rose, 1,322 declined and 120 remained unchanged.