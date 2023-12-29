Sensex, Nifty Log Record Eight-Year Winning Streak: Market Wrap
The Nifty closed 47 points or 0.22% lower at 21,731.40, while the Sensex ended 170 points or 0.23% lower at 72,240.26.
The benchmark indices snapped its four-day record rally and closed the last session of the year lower on Friday.
However, the indices ended the year higher, with the NSE Nifty 50 gaining 19.42% and the S&P BSE Sensex rising 18.10%.
All stocks of the Sensex ended with yearly gains in 2023 and only two stocks of the Nifty ended the year lower.
The Nifty closed 47 points or 0.22%, lower at 21,731.40, while the Sensex ended 170 points or 0.23%, lower at 72,240.26. During the day, the Nifty hit a low of 21,676.90 and the Sensex dropped to 72,082.64.
Tata Motors Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.
Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the indices.
Except the Nifty IT and Media, all sectoral indices ended the week higher, with auto and metal gaining the most.
The broader markets outperformed as the BSE MidCap rose 0.85% and the SmallCap gained 0.69%.
Thirteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, with telecommunication and auto gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 2,021 stocks rose, 1,749 declined and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The indices ended higher after snapping a seven-week rally last Friday.
"Indian equities were clearly an outperformer compared to most global peers in CY23, more in mid- and large-cap space," Pankaj Pandey, head of research at ICICI Direct, said in a note. "Interestingly, this was amidst geopolitical tensions, a rise in key policy rates across the globe and volatile commodity prices."
Investors should capitalise on every market dip by opting to buy rather than sell, considering the strong foundational factors supporting India, according to Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Online. "Traders are advised to closely monitor and trail their stop-loss accordingly."