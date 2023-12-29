Sensex, Nifty Log Record Eight-Year Winning Streak: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices snapped its four-day record rally and closed the last session of the year lower on Friday.

However, the indices ended the year higher, with the NSE Nifty 50 gaining 19.42% and the S&P BSE Sensex rising 18.10%.

All stocks of the Sensex ended with yearly gains in 2023 and only two stocks of the Nifty ended the year lower.

The Nifty closed 47 points or 0.22%, lower at 21,731.40, while the Sensex ended 170 points or 0.23%, lower at 72,240.26. During the day, the Nifty hit a low of 21,676.90 and the Sensex dropped to 72,082.64.