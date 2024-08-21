Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As Banks Offset Gains In FMCG Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were little changed through midday on Wednesday amid Asian markets trading slightly lower, tracking overnight weakness in US markets.

Banks and financial services stocks, including heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank Ltd., outweighed gains in FMCG companies like ITC Ltd. and Titan Co.

At 12:13 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.12%, or 25 points, higher at 24,724, while the BSE Sensex was down 19.24 points, or 0.03%, at 80,789.

"The benchmark index started with a decent gap and witnessed a follow-up buying emergence during the initial hours of the trade," said Sameet Chavan, head of research, technical, and derivatives at Angel One Ltd.

"The contribution from the high beta space Bank Nifty sparked a significant uptick in market activity, with robust buying interest persisting in the broader market for the second consecutive session of the week," he said.