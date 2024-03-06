Sensex, Nifty Gain After One-Day Dip To Close At Record: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices rebounded from their one-day fall to settle at record closing highs on Wednesday, led by gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 117.75 points, or 0.53%, higher at 22,474.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 408.86 points, or 0.55%, to end at 74,085.99.

During the last leg of the trade, Nifty rose 0.63% to a record high of 22,497.20, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.64% to a record high of 74,151.27.

"Global markets witnessed mixed signals ahead of the U.S. Fed Chair's testimony to Congress. While it's widely expected that the Fed Chair may downplay the urgency for rate hikes, the possibility of hints regarding a potential rate cut trajectory cannot be dismissed," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Investors are banking on recent FOMC minutes, suggesting the policy rate may have peaked and higher rates could hinder growth. The domestic market exhibited a smart recovery in the second half, reversing the initial loss, as buying picked up in large-cap stocks. Nevertheless, the broader index continued to underperform with profit booking in mid- and small caps, reflecting worries about stretched valuations, Nair said.