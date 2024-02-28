Sensex, Nifty Fall As RIL, L&T, Bank Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update
Eleven out of the 12 sectors on the NSE declined.
India's benchmark stock indices were trading lower through midday on Wednesday, as losses in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. exerted pressure.
As of 11:58 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 162.70 points or 0.73% lower at 22,035.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 488.79 points or 0.67% down at 72,606.43.
Intraday, the Nifty slumped as much as 0.89% to 22,001, and the Sensex fell 0.83% to 72,487.50.
"For the Nifty, we expect a continued consolidation within the range of 22,000–22,300 levels. A breakout above or below this range is likely to trigger a directional move," Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Online, said.
Despite this, the index's consistent closure above 22,000 for eight consecutive sessions suggests a prevailing positive trend. Given this range-bound market scenario, it's prudent to adopt a strategy of booking profits on highs and buying on dips, he said.
"On the expiry day, the Bank Nifty remained subdued amid ongoing market volatility, which hindered its ability to maintain levels above the critical resistance range of 47,000–47,200," Jain said.
Shares of Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were leading the gains in the Nifty.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. dragged the index the most.
On NSE, 11 of the 12 sectors declined. The Nifty Media was the worst-performing index.
Broader markets underperformed benchmark indices; the S&P BSE Midcap fell 1.11% and S&P BSE Smallcap declined 1.36%.
Eighteen of the 20 sectors compiled on the BSE fell. S&P BSE Utilities was the worst performer. S&P BSE IT rising the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers as 2,739 stocks declined, 946 advanced and 102 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.