Sensex, Nifty Fall As RIL, L&T, Bank Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading lower through midday on Wednesday, as losses in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. exerted pressure.

As of 11:58 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 162.70 points or 0.73% lower at 22,035.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 488.79 points or 0.67% down at 72,606.43.

Intraday, the Nifty slumped as much as 0.89% to 22,001, and the Sensex fell 0.83% to 72,487.50.