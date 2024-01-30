Sensex, Nifty Fall 1% As RIL, Bajaj Finance, ITC Drag: Market Wrap

"The index performed on expected lines, making a Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern, which is evidently, as the resistance of 21,750 was served well with bears ruling throughout the day," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt., said.

The PSU Banking continued to outperform, and profit-booking correction dragged the energy segment lower, Gaggar said.

"The Nifty 50 index continues to face selling pressure over 21,800 level, which was observed in today's session," Avdhut Bagkar, a technical derivatives analyst from StoxBox, said.

Furthermore, the price action highlighted weakness post slipping beneath 21,605, displaying an immediate obstacle. The entire session perceived selling pressure on successive resistances, with index finishing near day’s low. Derivative data point to writing in 21,700, with 21,700 PE acquiring resilient traction, Bagkar said.

Investors appear cautious amid the slew of near-term triggers, including the interim budget and the Fed policy decision, Bagkar said.