Sensex, Nifty Fall 1% As RIL, Bajaj Finance, ITC Drag: Market Wrap
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 215.50 points or 0.99% lower at 21,522.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 801.67 points or 1.11% to end at 71,139.90.
Benchmark equity indices closed sharply lower on Tuesday weighed by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd. and ITC Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 215.50 points or 0.99% lower at 21,522.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 801.67 points or 1.11% to end at 71,139.90. The Nifty touched an intraday low of 21,501.80 and the Sensex fell to 71,075.72.
"The index performed on expected lines, making a Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern, which is evidently, as the resistance of 21,750 was served well with bears ruling throughout the day," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt., said.
The PSU Banking continued to outperform, and profit-booking correction dragged the energy segment lower, Gaggar said.
"The Nifty 50 index continues to face selling pressure over 21,800 level, which was observed in today's session," Avdhut Bagkar, a technical derivatives analyst from StoxBox, said.
Furthermore, the price action highlighted weakness post slipping beneath 21,605, displaying an immediate obstacle. The entire session perceived selling pressure on successive resistances, with index finishing near day’s low. Derivative data point to writing in 21,700, with 21,700 PE acquiring resilient traction, Bagkar said.
Investors appear cautious amid the slew of near-term triggers, including the interim budget and the Fed policy decision, Bagkar said.
Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
Tata Motors Ltd., State Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. led the gains.
Eight out of the 12 sectors on the NSE ended in the red. The Nifty Energy shed 1.69% to become the top loser, while the PSU Bank was the top gainer.
Broader markets ended on a mixed note as the BSE Midcap declined 0.53% and the Smallcap gained 0.18%.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers as 1,961 stocks advanced, 1,853 declined and 93 remained unchanged on the BSE.