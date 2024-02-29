Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Higher Ahead Of GDP Data: Market Wrap
Nineteen out of the 20 sectors on the BSE ended higher, while the BSE Healthcare fell 0.68%.
The benchmark indices ended a choppy session higher ahead of the announcement of the GDP data on Thursday, led by ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 195.42 points or 0.27%, higher at 72,500.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 31.65 points or 0.14%, to end at 21,982.80.
During the day, the Sensex rose as much as 0.59% to 72,730, while the Nifty declined 0.50% to 20,060.55.
The domestic benchmark traded near a flat-line trend throughout the session, but some buoyancy emerged by the end of the day, according to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. "Investors adopted a cautious wait-and-watch approach on the verge of a heavy economic data week."
At the lower end, crucial support is positioned at 21,950 for the Nifty, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities. "As long as the index maintains a position above 21,950, there is a possibility of witnessing a recovery."
"Nevertheless, a decline below 21,950 could potentially lead the index towards 21,800," De said.
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. advanced the most on the Nifty 50.
Bajaj Auto Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Eicher Motors Ltd. weighed on the index.
Nifty Media was the only sector to decline on the NSE, with PSU Bank and Metal gaining the most by 1.83% and 1.39%, respectively.
The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, as the BSE MidCap was 0.84% higher and the SmallCap ended 0.50% higher.
On the BSE, 19 out of the 20 sectors ended higher. The BSE Services index rose 1.46% to become the best-performing sector, while the BSE Healthcare index fell 0.68% to become the worst performer.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 1,947 stocks rose, 1,841 fell and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.