Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Higher Ahead Of GDP Data: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices ended a choppy session higher ahead of the announcement of the GDP data on Thursday, led by ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 195.42 points or 0.27%, higher at 72,500.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 31.65 points or 0.14%, to end at 21,982.80.

During the day, the Sensex rose as much as 0.59% to 72,730, while the Nifty declined 0.50% to 20,060.55.