Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For The Fourth Straight Day: Market Wrap

Indian benchmark equity indices gained more than 1% this week, with shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. adding around 11%.

The indices closed higher in the fourth consecutive session on Friday, with shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and M&M contributing the most to gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 121.85 points up, or 0.56%, at 22,032.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 365.84 points, or 0.51%, to end at 72,416.22.

Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.72% and the Sensex advanced 0.69%.

"Market confidence was firm last week, even as (1) U.S. CPI data came above expectations and (2) U.S. bond yields increased in the aftermath. Meanwhile, the Q3 FY24 earnings season tracked in line with expectations on an aggregate basis," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

"Going forward, D-Street will focus on macrotrends. Markets going ahead may be dominated by global news flows and steps taken by different governments to tackle their economies," he said.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.19% this week, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.6%.