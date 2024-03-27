Sensex, Nifty At Day's High As RIL, L&T, Maruti Suzuki Lead Gains: Midday Market Update

The benchmark equity indices extended gains to trade near its day's high through midday on Wednesday after recovering from the previous day's losses at open.

At 12:05 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 160.50 points or 0.73% higher at 22,165.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 545.20 points or 0.75% up at 73,015.49.