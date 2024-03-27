Sensex, Nifty At Day's High As RIL, L&T, Maruti Suzuki Lead Gains: Midday Market Update
The benchmark equity indices extended gains to trade near its day's high through midday on Wednesday after recovering from the previous day's losses at open.
At 12:05 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 160.50 points or 0.73% higher at 22,165.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 545.20 points or 0.75% up at 73,015.49.
The markets are catching up to the global rally, according to Aditya Arora, research analyst at Adlytick. He expects the momentum in the non-banking financial companies to trickle down to the Nifty Bank and that 47,000 and 47,200 will be a crucial level for the index.
"Given the shortened trading week, coupled with the monthly derivatives expiry and upcoming global economic data, investors are advised to adopt a cautious wait-and-watch stance," Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Online, said.
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty 50.
Britannia Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp. dragged the most.
On the NSE, all the sectoral indices, except the Nifty FMCG, gained, with Oil & Gas rising the most.
The broader markets also rose, with the BSE MidCap trading 0.47% higher and SmallCap trading 0.96% up.
On BSE, all sectoral indices gained, except Fast Moving Consumer Goods, which fell 0.12%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 1,929 stocks advanced, 1,741 declined and 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.