Sensex Falls Below 74,000, Nifty Under 22,500 As IT Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices declined through midday on Tuesday on likely profit booking after hitting a fresh record high in the previous session.

Mixed global cues and worries of a delay in rate cuts by the Fed pulled IT stocks lower, led by Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

As of 12:15 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 40.05 points, or 0.18%, lower at 22,421.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 172.22 points, or 0.23%, to trade at 73,842.33.

The Nifty fell 0.33% to hit an intraday low of 22,388.15, and the Sensex declined 0.36% to touch a low of 73,746.22 so far in the day.

"The short-term market trend is still positive. Our view is that the broader market structure is bullish, but a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the rejection of 22,550/74,250," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

Traders can take a contra trade around 22,325/22,300 with a stop loss of 22,200 levels, Chouhan said.