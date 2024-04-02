Sensex Falls Below 74,000, Nifty Under 22,500 As IT Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update
The Nifty and the Sensex were trading 0.18% and 0.23% lower, respectively, as of 12:15 p.m.
India's benchmark indices declined through midday on Tuesday on likely profit booking after hitting a fresh record high in the previous session.
Mixed global cues and worries of a delay in rate cuts by the Fed pulled IT stocks lower, led by Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
As of 12:15 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 40.05 points, or 0.18%, lower at 22,421.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 172.22 points, or 0.23%, to trade at 73,842.33.
The Nifty fell 0.33% to hit an intraday low of 22,388.15, and the Sensex declined 0.36% to touch a low of 73,746.22 so far in the day.
"The short-term market trend is still positive. Our view is that the broader market structure is bullish, but a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the rejection of 22,550/74,250," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.
Traders can take a contra trade around 22,325/22,300 with a stop loss of 22,200 levels, Chouhan said.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were contributing to the Nifty.
Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. were weighing on the index.
On NSE, nine sectoral indices were trading higher, while three declined. The NSE Nifty Realty rose the most, while the NSE Nifty IT fell the most among sectoral indices.
Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices with the S&P BSE Midcap rising 0.83% and the S&P BSE Smallcap gaining 1.02% through midday on Tuesday.
On BSE, 16 sectors advanced, while four declined. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables rose the most among sectoral indices, while the S&P BSE TECK index fell the most.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,633 stocks rose, 1,019 stocks fell, and 121 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.