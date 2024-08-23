SEBI Urges CA's To Tighten Audits On SME Platforms

SEBI's whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia on Friday urged chartered accountants to be more diligent when auditing companies on SME exchange platforms, noting that many lengthy investigations could be avoided.

Bhatia made these remarks during an industry event for CAs on Friday, stressing that these SMEs could eventually join the main board.

"We have encountered challenges on the SME platform. We ask you to be extra vigilant with SME IPOs and fundraising activities because these small companies have the potential to become significantly larger," said Bhatia, a former banker turned capital markets regulator.

Bhatia expressed satisfaction with the progress of the SME platform, noting that Rs 14,000 crore has been raised by such entities, with Rs 6,000 crore being raised in FY24 alone.

He compared CAs to doctors, saying they act as first-level regulators by ensuring the orderly conduct of companies.

Bhatia pointed out that many SEBI investigations and orders, which often take over a year to conclude, could be avoided if CAs performed their duties more diligently.

It is worth noting that in March this year, SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch raised concerns about "price manipulation" in SME platform listings and trading, advising investors to be cautious.

Additionally, during his address on Friday, Bhatia reflected on the leadership of former SBI chairman RK Talwar, highlighting that a leader's strength of character is crucial in building "great institutions."

Bhatia also mentioned that despite the regulator introducing regulations to facilitate delisting, the response has been limited, likely due to high valuations, adding that even foreign companies are considering listing in India.

(With text inputs from PTI.)