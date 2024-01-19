SEBI Proposes Stricter Norms For AIFs, Key Personnel To Prevent Misuse Of Fund Structures

Some of the identified modus operandi where AIFs are being structured to facilitate circumvention of financial sector regulatory frameworks such as ever-greening of loans by regulated lenders and circumvention of FEMA as well as Qualified Institutional Buyer norms.

AIFs have been set up resulting in ever-greening of stressed loans of some regulated lenders, thereby circumventing RBI regulations and disclosure requirements around asset restructuring and recognition of non-performing assets.