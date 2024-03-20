Samsung Jumps Most In Six Months After Nvidia CEO’s Backing

The report shored up investor hopes that Samsung — long the dominant player in global memory semiconductors — will close the gap with smaller rival SK Hynix Inc. in the critical field of AI. On Wednesday, executives told shareholders at their annual meeting Samsung aims to be first in the global chip market within two to three years, including by investing in capacity for high-bandwidth memory, or HBM. This type of semiconductor is best suited to work with the AI accelerators that Nvidia specializes in. Samsung’s chip business should recover to 2022 levels this year, as a longstanding market slump begins to end, executives said.