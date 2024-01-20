Stocks Reach Record On Fed Bets Loaded With Risk

More often than not, when rate cuts occurred in the past as a response to “growth worries,” most of the market pain happened in the run-up but was followed by a gain once the easing began, according to an analysis of 10 such cycles since 1984 by Goldman Sachs. But when cuts reflect the normalization of monetary policy rather than an economic slowdown, equities have tended to rally consistently both in the year before the first reduction and for two years afterward, the bank found. Even a scenario of strong economic growth and higher inflation has delivered positive, albeit below-average, performance to stocks historically, data compiled by Ned Davis Research show.