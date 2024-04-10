Russia’s Crude Exports Fall Back As Flows From The Baltic Shrink

The “Other Unknown” volumes, running at about 80,000 barrels a day in the four weeks to March 31, are those on tankers showing no clear destination. Most of those cargoes originate from Russia’s western ports and go on to transit the Suez Canal, but some could end up in Turkey. Others could be moved from one vessel to another, with most such transfers now taking place in the Mediterranean, off the coast of Greece, or more recently off Sohar in Oman.