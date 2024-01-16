Rush For Yield Sends Europe Bond Bids To €1 Trillion In Record Time

As is typical for January, issuers from across the ratings spectrum are attempting to get deals done. Around 140 borrowers have issued bonds this month in euros, pounds and in the dollar Reg S market, including Schaeffler AG, high-yield rated car parks operator Q-Park and financials including Toronto-Dominion Bank and Santander UK, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It’s likely many are front-loading planned 2024 funding to avoid potential periods of volatility later in the year as central banks eye rate cuts and national elections get under way in the UK and US.