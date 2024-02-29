Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar
The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the GDP data.
The local currency strengthened four paise to open at Rs 82.89 against the greenback. It had closed at Rs 82.93 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities Ltd. expects the range for the session to remain between Rs 82.82 to Rs 83.05.
The market awaits a host of data that could provide further clues on the monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks, Reliance Securities said in a note.
"The second estimate of Q4 US GDP came in at 3.2%, lower than expected. The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index will be in the spotlight today," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.
"Eurozone economic sentiment dips, highlighting stagnation. For USDINR, 82.80 acts as a support, while 83.05 a resistance," Sodhani said.
A narrow range of Rs 82.86 to Rs 82.96 is expected, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors. "Inflow of $1 billion is expected from MSCI rebalancing."