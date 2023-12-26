Rupee Opens Lower Against The Dollar

"India's optimistic growth outlook and substantial equity inflows from foreign investors present potential catalysts for a positive trajectory for the INR in the short term," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex, said.

Due to the favourable domestic and global factors, and with the December FII inflows of a whopping $9.29 billion, there is an expectation that upon breaching the 83 mark, the rupee is poised to touch the levels of 82.60 and 82.50 in the medium term, according to Pabari.

"With the global markets remaining muted due to lower trading volumes amid Christmas and absence of any major data releases today, USDINR is likely to remain guided on the domestic cues," he said.