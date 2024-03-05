Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency opened at Rs 82.90 against the dollar.
The Indian rupee opened flat on Tuesday as a fall in crude-oil prices may offset the effect of a firm U.S dollar.
The local currency opened flat at Rs 82.90 against the dollar. It had closed at Rs 82.89 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities Ltd. expects the range for the session to remain between Rs 82.85 and Rs 82.98.
"US labor figures feature heavily this week, with ADP Employment Change on Wednesday followed by Friday's NFP report. Fed Speaker (Jerome) Powell will also be speaking this week," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.
"DXY seen consolidating but these data points may provide a direction. For USDINR, 82.80 acts as a support, while 83.05 a resistance," Sodhani said.
The muted performance of the dollar and stable crude prices contributed to the rupee's stability amid global market conditions. Domestically, the sideways trend in key indices further solidified the rupee's range, according to Jateen Trivedi, research analyst at LKP Securities.
"Looking ahead, major events will likely influence rupee trends, with the broad range expected to remain between 82.70 and 83.20," Trivedi said.