Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar

The rupee is expected to be in a small range of Rs 82.86 to Rs 82.93 as inflows get absorbed by the RBI. The market awaits the gross-domestic-product data of the U.S. and India, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The U.S. durable goods and confidence data came in weaker than expected. The Federal Reserve speakers continue to remain hawkish, according to Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.

"In case PCE and GDP data come in softer than expected, those odds may change in favour of dovish rhetoric that weighs on the US dollar. For USDINR, 82.80 acts as a support, while 83.05 a resistance," Sodhani said.