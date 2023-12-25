Right Time To Invest In Stocks As Uncertainty Is Over, Say Motilal Oswal Wealth Managers
There might be a crowded trade once the foreign investors are back, says Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.
A lot of uncertainty is behind us and investors can look afresh to invest in equity markets, according to two wealth managers.
The current state elections have removed the ambiguity around the 2024 general election, and this was the moment the markets were looking for, according to Ashish Shanker, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.
The Fed’s decision to soften the rates by next year and other fundamentals across corporates indicate double-digit earnings for the current fiscal, just like previous years, Shanker told NDTV Profit on 'The 'Portfolio Manager' show.
“If we consider the next three to five years, then this is the right time to allocate into equity markets since a lot of the uncertainties are behind us."
Domestic investors have infused their money in equities, but the foreign investors have not contributed that aggressively, he said. So, there might be a crowded trade once the foreign investors are back to make their allocations, he said.
Currently, India is in a virtuous cycle, said Nitin Shanbhag, senior vice president and head of investment products at Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.
India’s economy, from an external perspective, is well-placed. Its forex reserves are well above $600 billion, said Shanbhag. Low oil prices and other macro variables show a positive trend, according to him.
“A large chunk of earnings are coming from the sectors away from the Nifty. That’s where the small and mid caps are doing well,” Shanker said.
Takeover of many unorganised sectors by top industrial players has helped improve the return on investment and push earnings, according to him.
Shanker highlighted that household contribution to equities has massively improved, which is reflected in the nation’s gross SIP flows. But the high-net-worth individuals are more focused on asset allocations. These are some pockets where individuals are still a bit apprehensive about small and mid caps, he said.
The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.