Right Time To Invest In Stocks As Uncertainty Is Over, Say Motilal Oswal Wealth Managers

A lot of uncertainty is behind us and investors can look afresh to invest in equity markets, according to two wealth managers.

The current state elections have removed the ambiguity around the 2024 general election, and this was the moment the markets were looking for, according to Ashish Shanker, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.

The Fed’s decision to soften the rates by next year and other fundamentals across corporates indicate double-digit earnings for the current fiscal, just like previous years, Shanker told NDTV Profit on 'The 'Portfolio Manager' show.

“If we consider the next three to five years, then this is the right time to allocate into equity markets since a lot of the uncertainties are behind us."

Domestic investors have infused their money in equities, but the foreign investors have not contributed that aggressively, he said. So, there might be a crowded trade once the foreign investors are back to make their allocations, he said.