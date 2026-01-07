Right Time To Buy Tata Motors PV Shares Despite JLR Woes? CLSA Says There's 'Sun Behind The Dark Clouds'

At a time when Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has faced immense pressure owing to the slowdown in JLR volumes in Q3FY26, CLSA believes there is light at the end of the tunnel, or rather, "sun behind the dark clouds" for India's premier automaker.

In its latest note, the brokerage firm has highlighted that despite the ongoing JLR woes surrounding a cyberattack disrupting production and distribution in Q3FY26, there is room for better things ahead.

CLSA believes a scaled revival and control on variable marketing expenditure will drive margins for JLR, which is the dominant contributor to Tata Motors PV's topline.

In the latest Q3 business update, Tata Motors TV confirmed that wholesale numbers for JLR fell as much as 43% while retail sales fell 25%, on a year-on-year basis.