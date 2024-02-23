Quant Models Went Haywire As Chinese Stocks Crashed And Rallied

As government-led funds stepped in later, propping up exchange-traded funds tracking different indexes along the way, the market became more unpredictable to computer models trained with historical data. Regulators’ move to curb securities lending pushed up prices of stocks that some managers were shorting, imposing losses. Selling restrictions on so-called Direct Market Access products — which employ the leveraged market-neutral strategy — pushed managers to cut positions once allowed, according to Shanghai-based Mingxi Capital, which manages more than 1 billion yuan.