Piramal Pharma Gets 'Buy' As ICICI Securities Re-Initiates Coverage
Piramal Pharma Ltd. shares rose on Friday as ICICI Securities Ltd. re-initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and set the target price at Rs 180.
An increase in revenue, new launches in consumer health and continued momentum in the inhalation anaesthesia portfolio in the U.S. market led to growth, the brokerage said.
ICICI Securities estimates a 16% revenue CAGR over FY23–26E to Rs 109 billion for the company. Ebitda margin is expected to increase by 498 basis points to 15.6% in FY26E, it said.
Key Findings
Post-Covid-19, the company is now receiving new orders, leading to an improvement in overall performance.
Piramal is vertically integrated into all key products, which provides a cost-competitive position and a secure supply chain.
The company has widened its presence by marketing its products through an e-commerce platform (16% of ICH revenue) and has also ramped up new launches by introducing seven new products in Q2 FY24.
The revenue from operations has increased by 14%, from Rs 32 billion in H1 FY23 to Rs 36.6 billion in H1 FY24.
Piramal Pharma has developed its niche across the pharma value chain, with a strong presence in lucrative segments like innovative CDMO, complex generics for the U.S. and consumer health in India.
The stock trades at 11.6 times FY26E EV/Ebitda.
Shares of the company closed 3.78% higher at Rs 915.10 apiece, compared to a 0.44% advance in the Nifty 50. The stock has risen 10.47% year-to-date.
Of the 10 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15%.