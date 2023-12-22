Piramal Pharma Gets 'Buy' As ICICI Securities Re-Initiates Coverage

Piramal Pharma Ltd. shares rose on Friday as ICICI Securities Ltd. re-initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and set the target price at Rs 180.

An increase in revenue, new launches in consumer health and continued momentum in the inhalation anaesthesia portfolio in the U.S. market led to growth, the brokerage said.

ICICI Securities estimates a 16% revenue CAGR over FY23–26E to Rs 109 billion for the company. Ebitda margin is expected to increase by 498 basis points to 15.6% in FY26E, it said.