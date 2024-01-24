Key Sectors That Analysts Are Betting On

Information technology, real estate and pharma stocks are among analysts' top bets.

The NSE Nifty 50 will see a consolidation phase with bias on the upside, holding above the 21,550 level, according to Religare Broking Ltd.'s Ajit Mishra.

"We are seeing a contrast between Nifty and banks," the senior vice president of research told NDTV Profit on Wednesday. "There can be consolidation of the banking index and we see support at the 44,500 levels. IT and select index majors like L&T are pushing the Nifty higher."

The benchmark indices snapped a two-session losing streak, with the NSE Nifty 50 ending 215.15 points, or 1.01%, higher at 21,453.95 and the S&P BSE Sensex gaining 689.76 points, or 0.98%, to end at 71,060.31.