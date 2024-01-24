Key Sectors That Analysts Are Betting On
The real estate pack can do well as interest rates are peaking out, according to analysts.
Information technology, real estate and pharma stocks are among analysts' top bets.
The NSE Nifty 50 will see a consolidation phase with bias on the upside, holding above the 21,550 level, according to Religare Broking Ltd.'s Ajit Mishra.
"We are seeing a contrast between Nifty and banks," the senior vice president of research told NDTV Profit on Wednesday. "There can be consolidation of the banking index and we see support at the 44,500 levels. IT and select index majors like L&T are pushing the Nifty higher."
The benchmark indices snapped a two-session losing streak, with the NSE Nifty 50 ending 215.15 points, or 1.01%, higher at 21,453.95 and the S&P BSE Sensex gaining 689.76 points, or 0.98%, to end at 71,060.31.
Mishra's preferred bets are large-cap information technology and pharmaceutical stocks. He has set a 'buy' for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., with a target price of Rs 6,150 and a stop-loss of Rs 5,790.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Siemens Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. are also on his radar. He suggests a 'sell' on Bata India Ltd., with a target price of Rs 1,330 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,535.
Real estate stocks have been a recommendation for some time for Enoch Ventures Pvt. and a downward trend in interest rates will see a better upside in the space, according to Chief Executive Officer Vijay Chopra.
"The real estate pack could do very well, interest rates are peaking out. The cost of debt for developers and homebuyers would come down," he said.
Among Chopra's top picks in the sector are Can Fin Homes Ltd. and Puravankara Ltd.
Air-cooler maker Symphony Ltd. is also on his radar, given the upcoming summer season and subsequent demand for its products. He has set a target price of Rs 1,050–1,000.
In the pharma space, Chopra suggested that Natco Pharma Ltd., with good financials, balance and growth can be bought with a target price of Rs 950.
Watch The Full Interview Here:
The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.