Paramount Dye Tec Shares Hit 5% Lower Circuit After Weak Listing

Shares of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. listed at a discount of 6.4% on the NSE SME platform Emerge on Tuesday. The stock listed at Rs 109.90 apiece on the NSE over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 117.

Investors who bought one lot of 1,200 shares in the Paramount Dye Tec IPO would have incurred a loss of Rs 8,520 over an investment of Rs 1,40,400 at the time of listing.

The stock further slipped to hit a 5% lower circuit at Rs 104.40 apiece on the NSE.