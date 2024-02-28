OPEC+ Can Trade Short-Term Oil Pain for Long-Term Gain

Inside the cartel, I hear there’s a strong view that “market conditions” don’t warrant more barrels right now. Oil prices, even if stronger than in late 2023, aren’t yet high enough to justify pumping more, some say. Part of the current market strength could also be a mirage, the thinking goes. In January, several disruptions, including cold US weather, reduced global supply, leading to larger-than-expected stock drawdowns. But that oil is coming back now. Moreover, refinery maintenance season is around the corner, reducing the need for oil, particularly during April.