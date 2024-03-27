Nvidia Catapults EM Stock Picker To Top Ranking And Irks Rivals

To Kaufman and his backers, this is merely the idle chatter of envious rivals and other industry types who haven’t spent enough time to understand what he’s doing. Nvidia and Snowflake and Crowdstrike are indeed emerging-market stocks, Kaufman argues, if you expand your definition to include those companies that get a chunk of their revenue in developing nations. Investing in only stocks that fit the classic, narrower definition of emerging-market companies, he says, has led to such poor returns — the benchmark MSCI index is essentially unchanged over the past 17 years — that a broader approach is needed.