Nifty Trades Near Support Zone, Sensex Loses 1,000 Points: Midday Market Update

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. As many as 2,227 stocks fell, 1,609 advanced, and 157 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Broader indices outperformed as BSE Midcap traded 0.28% lower and BSE Smallcap was down 0.1%.

Six out of 20 sectoral indices on the BSE rose and 14 declined with BSE Realty falling the most.