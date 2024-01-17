Nifty, Sensex Tumble Nearly 2% As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Weigh: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell nearly 2% through midday on Wednesday, tracking a slump in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.

As of 12:01 p.m., the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 tumbled 356.90 points, or 1.62%, to 21,675.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1284.25 points, or 1.76%, to 71,844.52.

The Nifty fell to an intraday low of 21,636.95 and the Sensex to a low of 71,757.54 so far in the day.

The Nifty Bank and Financial Services sectors declined sharply, tracking a decline in HDFC Bank Ltd., which further weighed on the indices.

"Today, the Sensex and Nifty experienced a significant decline due to a sell-off in banks following HDFC Bank's Q3 results and amid unfavorable global indicators. The Nifty fell below 21,800, while the Sensex recorded an 850-point decline," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer at SAS Online.