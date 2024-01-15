Nifty, Sensex Trade Near Record High Led By HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance: Midday Market Update
Indian benchmark stock indices traded near lifetime highs through midday on Monday, on the back of strong gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. and, information technology and banking stocks .
At 12:06 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose 157.50 points, or 0.72%, to 22,051.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 586.32 points, or 0.8%, to 73,154.77. The Nifty and Sensex hit record highs of 22,081.95 and 73,288.78, respectively.
The Nifty has further upside potential at 22,300 levels, with bias and sentiment remaining strong, along with frontline stocks participating, indicating strength and gaining momentum, according to Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
"For the Nifty, the support for the day is seen at 21,750 and the resistance is seen at 22,100," the brokerage said.
HDFC Bank Ltd., HCLTechnologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. were weighing on the index.
Most sectoral indices on the NSE gained, with Nifty IT, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Energy gaining over 1%. Nifty Media fell 1.4%.
The broader markets gained but underperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE MidCap rising 0.49% and the BSE SmallCap gaining 0.17% through midday trade on Monday.
Eighteen of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while two declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. As many as 2,031 stocks advanced, 1,805 declined, and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.