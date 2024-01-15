Nifty, Sensex Trade Near Record High Led By HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark stock indices traded near lifetime highs through midday on Monday, on the back of strong gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. and, information technology and banking stocks .

At 12:06 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose 157.50 points, or 0.72%, to 22,051.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 586.32 points, or 0.8%, to 73,154.77. The Nifty and Sensex hit record highs of 22,081.95 and 73,288.78, respectively.

The Nifty has further upside potential at 22,300 levels, with bias and sentiment remaining strong, along with frontline stocks participating, indicating strength and gaining momentum, according to Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

"For the Nifty, the support for the day is seen at 21,750 and the resistance is seen at 22,100," the brokerage said.