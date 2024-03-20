Nifty, Sensex Trade Little Changed Amid Volatility Ahead Of Fed Decision: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading little changed amid volatility through midday on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Fed rate decision later in the day.

Gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. contributed the most to the indices.

At 11:51 a.m., the Nifty traded 28.85 points, or 0.13%, higher at 21,846.30, while the Sensex gained 113.45 points, or 0.16%, to trade at 72,125.49.

"Markets are trying to consolidate with a downward bias," Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu, told NDTV Profit.

Index heavyweights including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank are doing pretty well, but SBI is creating pressure on Nifty Bank in the last five-seven sessions, he said.

"The short buildup in HDFC Bank has been weared off, and other components (of Nifty Bank) are poised fully well," he said. He expects a rally of 1,000–2,000 points, awaiting a good trigger.

"The Nifty may catch up soon," he added.