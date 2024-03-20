Nifty, Sensex Trade Little Changed Amid Volatility Ahead Of Fed Decision: Midday Market Update
At 11:51 a.m., the Nifty and the Sensex were trading 0.13% and 0.16%, respectively, higher.
India's benchmark stock indices were trading little changed amid volatility through midday on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Fed rate decision later in the day.
Gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. contributed the most to the indices.
At 11:51 a.m., the Nifty traded 28.85 points, or 0.13%, higher at 21,846.30, while the Sensex gained 113.45 points, or 0.16%, to trade at 72,125.49.
"Markets are trying to consolidate with a downward bias," Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu, told NDTV Profit.
Index heavyweights including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank are doing pretty well, but SBI is creating pressure on Nifty Bank in the last five-seven sessions, he said.
"The short buildup in HDFC Bank has been weared off, and other components (of Nifty Bank) are poised fully well," he said. He expects a rally of 1,000–2,000 points, awaiting a good trigger.
"The Nifty may catch up soon," he added.
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were contributing the most to Nifty 50.
While those of HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. were weighing on the index.
Most sectoral indices fell with Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank falling over 1% whereas Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty IT gained.
Broader markets underperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE Midcap falling 0.25% and the S&P BSE Smallcap declining 0.32% through midday on Wednesday.
On BSE, eight indices rose while 12 declined. The S&P BSE Metal fell the most.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. Around 2,220 stocks declined, 1,350 stocks rose, and 128 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.