Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As TCS, L&T Lead: Midday Market Update
Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corp. and ITC were also leading the gains in the Nifty.
Indian benchmark equity indices traded higher in a volatile session through midday on Tuesday, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. contributing the most to the gains.
At 11:41 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 35.55 points or 0.16% up at 22,157.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 127.05 points or 0.17% higher at 72,917.19.
"We expect the Nifty to stabilise around current levels, with 22,300 likely to pose as a key resistance point," Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Online, said.
Investors are closely eyeing crucial U.S. economic indicators that could significantly impact interest rate trends in the world's largest economy, he said.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty after UBS upgraded the stock's rating to 'buy'. This was followed by Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and ITC Ltd.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India were negatively contributing to the changes.
Most sectoral indices on the NSE gained, with Nifty Realty and Nifty IT leading. Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Bank fell.
The broader markets also gained; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.25% and the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.19% higher.
Thirteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced. S&P BSE Realty rose the most.
The market breadth was largely split between buyers and sellers as 1,852 stocks rose, 1,784 declined, while 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.