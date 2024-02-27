Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As TCS, L&T Lead: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark equity indices traded higher in a volatile session through midday on Tuesday, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. contributing the most to the gains.

At 11:41 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 35.55 points or 0.16% up at 22,157.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 127.05 points or 0.17% higher at 72,917.19.