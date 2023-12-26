Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As RIL, HDFC Bank Lead: Midday Market Update

The benchmark indices were trading higher during midday on Monday after opening flat on the back of gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and banking stocks.

At 11:48 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 106 points or 0.49% higher at 21,455.05 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 275 points or 0.39% up at 71,382.37.

During the day, the Sensex rose as much as 0.51% to 71,097.78, while the Nifty gained 0.58% to reach 21,472.30 points.

"The Nifty is presently consolidating recent gains, anticipating a positive trend," Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Onlinesaid. "The recommended strategy in the current market context continues to be 'buy on dips'."

"The lower-end support for the index is firmly established at 21,250–21,300, offering an attractive buying opportunity should the index experience a dip within this range," Jain said. "Maintaining a position above 21,300 could potentially pave the way for additional upward momentum, with a target set at the 21,500 level."