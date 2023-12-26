Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As RIL, HDFC Bank Lead: Midday Market Update
Bharati Airtel, ITC and Axis Bank also contributed the most to the gains.
The benchmark indices were trading higher during midday on Monday after opening flat on the back of gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and banking stocks.
At 11:48 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 106 points or 0.49% higher at 21,455.05 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 275 points or 0.39% up at 71,382.37.
During the day, the Sensex rose as much as 0.51% to 71,097.78, while the Nifty gained 0.58% to reach 21,472.30 points.
"The Nifty is presently consolidating recent gains, anticipating a positive trend," Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Onlinesaid. "The recommended strategy in the current market context continues to be 'buy on dips'."
"The lower-end support for the index is firmly established at 21,250–21,300, offering an attractive buying opportunity should the index experience a dip within this range," Jain said. "Maintaining a position above 21,300 could potentially pave the way for additional upward momentum, with a target set at the 21,500 level."
Shares of RIL, HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharati Airtel Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.
Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. weighed on the indices.
Except Nifty IT and Nifty Realty, all sectoral indices on the NSE gained, with PSE and Oil & Gas rising the most.
The broader markets rose, with the BSE MidCap rising 0.77% and SmallCap gaining 0.33%.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, with Energy rising the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,340 stocks rose, 1,401 declined and 169 remained unchanged on the BSE.