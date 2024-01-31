Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As RIL, Bank, Pharma Stocks Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading higher through midday on Wednesday, led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd., including pharma stocks.

As of 12:13 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose 203.45 points, or 0.95%, to 21,722.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 644.52 points, or 0.91%, to 71,784.42.

The Nifty hit an intraday high of 21,739.7, and the Sensex touched 71,851.39 so far on Wednesday.