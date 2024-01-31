Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As RIL, Bank, Pharma Stocks Lead: Midday Market Update
Investors exercised caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day and the interim Union Budget on Thursday
India's benchmark stock indices were trading higher through midday on Wednesday, led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd., including pharma stocks.
As of 12:13 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose 203.45 points, or 0.95%, to 21,722.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 644.52 points, or 0.91%, to 71,784.42.
The Nifty hit an intraday high of 21,739.7, and the Sensex touched 71,851.39 so far on Wednesday.
"The India Volatility Index surged to 16.08," Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities, said. "Technically, Nifty's intraday support lies at 21,389, facing hurdles at 21,813, while Bank Nifty's inter-week support is at 44,489."
"Overall, risk appetite remains cautious, signalling potential volatility ahead on Dalal Street," Tapse said.
"For the Nifty, we feel consolidation around the 21,500 levels, with limited upside potential due to major call writing activity observed at the 21,700 strike," Shrey Jain, founder of SAS Online, said. "Support for the Nifty is projected within the range of 21,425 to 21,500 levels."
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. led the gains in the Nifty 50.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Titan Co., NTPC Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd, and Britannia Industries Ltd. limited the gains.
Eleven out of the 12 sectors on the NSE were trading in green. The Nifty Pharma advanced the most, tracking gains in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The Nifty Media was the worst performer.
The broader markets rose in line with the benchmark indices as the BSE Smallcap surged 1.37% and the Midcap rose 1.04%.
Nineteen out of the 20 sectors on the BSE advanced, with Healthcare gaining 2.11% to become the top performer.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,427 stocks rose, 1,279 declined and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.