Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As Reliance, ICICI Bank Gain: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded higher through midday on Wednesday, led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.

As of 11:55 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose 21.50 points, or 0.1%, to 22,218.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 41.81 points, or 0.06%, to 73,099.21.

The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 22,249.40, and the Sensex touched 73,267.80 so far during the day.