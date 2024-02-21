Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As Reliance, ICICI Bank Gain: Midday Market Update
The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 22,249.40, and the Sensex touched 73,267.80 so far during the day.
India's benchmark stock indices traded higher through midday on Wednesday, led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.
As of 11:55 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose 21.50 points, or 0.1%, to 22,218.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 41.81 points, or 0.06%, to 73,099.21.
"Despite a neutral global market sentiment and slight selling from foreign institutional investors, the domestic market remains robust, hitting a lifetime high for the second consecutive day. We anticipate Nifty to trade with a positive bias today," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer, SAS Online.
On the downside, significant put strikes are observed at 22,000 and 22,100 is expected to provide immediate support, Jain said.
Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India and Tata Steel Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty.
Whereas, Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. of India were weighing on the index.
On NSE, five sectors of the 12 advanced, four declined, and three remained flat. Nifty Realty was the top performing sector, while Nifty Media was the worst performer.
Broader markets were trading mixed. The S&P BSE Midcap was 0.29% lower, and the S&P BSE Smallcap was trading 0.03% higher.
Twelve of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. were trading in negative, and eight were trading in positive. S&P BSE Metal rose the most among peers, and S&P BSE IT fell the most.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers, Around 1,810 stocks gained, and 1,871 stocks fell, and 126 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.