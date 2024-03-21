Nifty, Sensex Rise As HDFC Bank, L&T Gain, Fed Policy Boosts IT Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading higher through midday on Thursday, led by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Gains in IT stocks following the Fed's decision to maintain its rate-cut outlook for 2024 also supported the indices.

As of 11:52 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 196.15 points, or 0.90% higher, at 22,035.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 602.64 points, or 0.84%, to 72,704.33.

The Sensex rose 1.08% to hit an intraday high of 72,882.46, and the Nifty touched a high of 22,080.95 so far on Thursday.

"The Nifty 50 witnessed a gap-up opening, fueled by positive global cues and supported by the commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which aligned with market expectations regarding three potential rate cuts," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online.

"If the Nifty manages to sustain levels above 22,000 post-opening, there could be further momentum from short-covering, potentially propelling it towards the 22,100–22,150 range. Notably, there's substantial open interest at the 22,200 call strike, around 110 lakh shares, while significant interest is seen at the 21,700 put strike, approximately 50 lakh shares," Jain said.