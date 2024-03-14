Nifty, Sensex Rebound; Small & Mid Caps Snap Three-Day Decline: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices recovered from the worst selloff in over a month to end Thursday's trading session higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 153.30 points or 0.7% higher at 22,151.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 335.39 points or 0.46% up at 73,097.28.

During the day, the Nifty rose as much as 0.94% to 22,204.60 and the Sensex jumped 0.83% to 73,364.30.

The broader markets also rebounded from a three-day decline and outperformed the benchmark indices. The Nifty Smallcap 250 ended 3.11% higher at 13,892.70, while the Nifty Midcap 150 settled 2.3% higher at 17,308.75.

The BSE MidCap closed 2.28% higher and the BSE SmallCap ended 3.11% higher.