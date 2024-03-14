Nifty, Sensex Rebound; Small & Mid Caps Snap Three-Day Decline: Market Wrap
The benchmark equity indices recovered from the worst selloff in over a month to end Thursday's trading session higher.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 153.30 points or 0.7% higher at 22,151.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 335.39 points or 0.46% up at 73,097.28.
During the day, the Nifty rose as much as 0.94% to 22,204.60 and the Sensex jumped 0.83% to 73,364.30.
The broader markets also rebounded from a three-day decline and outperformed the benchmark indices. The Nifty Smallcap 250 ended 3.11% higher at 13,892.70, while the Nifty Midcap 150 settled 2.3% higher at 17,308.75.
The BSE MidCap closed 2.28% higher and the BSE SmallCap ended 3.11% higher.
"Today, the benchmark indices witnessed a pullback rally," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, said. "Among sectors, media, digital, oil and gas, and metal stocks registered intraday buying interest, whereas banking and financial stocks witnessed intraday selling pressure at higher levels."
Technically, after a muted opening, the market bounced back sharply but it failed to close above the 20-day simple-moving-average resistance level, according to Chouhan. "We are of the view that the short-term market texture is still on the weak side, but intraday texture suggesting pullback formation is likely to continue in the near future."
The intraday market texture is volatile. Hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders, he said.
Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. led the gains in the Nifty 50.
Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance Ltd. limited the gains to the index.
On the NSE, 10 sectors advanced, with the Nifty Oil & Gas rising the most.
On the BSE, all 20 sectoral indices ended higher, with the BSE Services rising the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,733 stocks rose, 1,143 declined and 82 remained unchanged on the BSE.