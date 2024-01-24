Nifty, Sensex Rebound After Opening Lower As HDFC Bank, L&T, SBI Gain: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark stock indices recouped their earlier losses to trade higher through midday on Wednesday, tracking gains in HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and State Bank of India.

As of 11:54 a.m., the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 rose 43.95 points, or 0.21%, to 21,282.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 190.39 points, or 0.27%, to 70,560.94.

The Nifty 50 fell to an intraday low of 21,137.20, and the Sensex touched a low of 70,001.60. The indices had fallen to their lowest level in over a month after extending losses on Tuesday.

"The market is anticipated to display volatility amidst mixed global cues and in the aftermath of a notable decline observed in the previous session," SAS Online Founder and Chief Executive Officer Shrey Jain said.