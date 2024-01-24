Nifty, Sensex Rebound After Opening Lower As HDFC Bank, L&T, SBI Gain: Midday Market Update
As of 11:54 a.m., the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 rose 43.95 points, or 0.21%, to 21,282.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 190.39 points, or 0.27%, to 70,560.94.
Indian benchmark stock indices recouped their earlier losses to trade higher through midday on Wednesday, tracking gains in HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and State Bank of India.
The Nifty 50 fell to an intraday low of 21,137.20, and the Sensex touched a low of 70,001.60. The indices had fallen to their lowest level in over a month after extending losses on Tuesday.
"The market is anticipated to display volatility amidst mixed global cues and in the aftermath of a notable decline observed in the previous session," SAS Online Founder and Chief Executive Officer Shrey Jain said.
"On the weekly expiry day, analysing Bank Nifty through option data, it is noted that the 45,000 and 45,500 call strikes have significant open interest, serving as substantial resistance levels. The 45,000 call strike exhibits a noteworthy OI of approximately 22 lakhs shares. Support for Nifty Bank is anticipated within the range of 44,775 to 44,900 levels," Jain said.
HDFC Bank Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and ITC Ltd added positively to the index.
ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and Hero MotoCorp Ltd capped gains to the benchmark Nifty 50.
On NSE, 10 sectors out of 12 rose, while two declined. The Nifty Metal rose 1.35% and emerged as the top performer among its peers. The Nifty Realty fell the most, and was down 1.13%.
Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, with both the S&P BSE Midcap and the Smallcap indices gaining 0.61% through midday trade on Wednesday.
On BSE, 17 sectors out of 20 were trading in green, while three were traded in negative territory. The S&P BSE Telecommunication rose 1.71% to become the top performer among sectoral indices.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,140 stocks advanced, 1,508 stocks fell, and 121 remained unchanged on BSE.