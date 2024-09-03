Nifty, Sensex Rally Loses Steam As Financial Stocks Weigh: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark stock indices' relentless record-breaking rally came under pressure on Tuesday as financial stocks dragged amid a decline among Asian stocks.

The 50-stock benchmark gauge—NSE Nifty 50—fell as much as 0.17% during the session after recording a stellar 13-day rally for the first time since the index's formal launch in 1996. The 30-stock BSE Sensex slipped nearly 0.2% intraday.

As of 12:06 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 25 points, or 0.10%, lower at 25,252, and the BSE Sensex was down 92 points, or 0.11%, at 82,464.

The continuing rally in the gauge of consumer stocks to a fresh high for the second day capped the losses in the broader indices.

Nifty will need to close above 25,280 to get back on to the 25,365-800 trajectory, according to Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "Else expect a similar pattern as yesterday, with systematic slippage taking Nifty closer to our downside target of 25,200."

Most stocks in the Asia Pacific region were trading lower amid concerns about a jittery September for US markets, ignoring the possibility of rate cuts this month. The MSCI Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, declined by 0.51% to 697.95 through midday on Tuesday.