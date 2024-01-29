Nifty, Sensex Near Day's High Led By Reliance, HDFC Bank, L&T: Midday Market Update
As of 11:59 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose 302.80 points, or 1.42%, to 21,655.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 958.88 points, or 1.36%, to 71,659.55
India's benchmark stock indices were trading near the day's high on Monday, led by sharp gains in Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
The surge in oil and gas stocks supported the gains in the benchmark indices.
As of 11:59 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose 302.80 points, or 1.42%, to 21,655.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 958.88 points, or 1.36%, to 71,659.55. The Nifty hit an intraday high of 21,664.35, and the Sensex touched a high of 71,691.27.
"Dalal Street grapples with surging WTI crude oil prices and foreign institutional investors in a selling spree. As all eyes turn to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget presentation, the market awaits cues for the economic blueprint and its potential to elevate India to a top-three global economic power by 2030," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities Ltd.
"Technical analysis of the Nifty suggests critical support at 21,137 and resistance at 21,757," he said.
"The direction of the market largely depends upon Bank Nifty and at present, it stands at its long-term trendline support. The immediate support is placed at 44,400," said Aditya Gaggar, director at Progressive Shares.
Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd contributed positively to the index.
Losses in shares of Infosys Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and ITC Ltd weighed on the index.
All 12 sectors on NSE gained, with the Nifty Oil & Gas emerging as the top performing sectors among its peers.
The Nifty Oil & Gas sector rose as much as 3.61% on improved sentiment after the Brent Crude prices crossed $80-per-barrel mark due to heightening crisis in Red Sea.
The Nifty IT index managed only 0.06% gain to become the worst performer among sectoral indices.
Broader markets also rose in line with the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap rose 1.32%, and the S&P BSE Smallcap gained 0.96% through midday on Monday.
On BSE, 18 out of 20 sectors rose, and two declined. The S&P BSE Oil & Gas sector surged 3,64% to become the best performer among, while the S&P BSE IT sector fell 0.22% to become the worst performer.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. On BSE, around 2,307 stocks rose, 1,466 shares declined, and 193 stocks remained unchanged.