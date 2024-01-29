Nifty, Sensex Near Day's High Led By Reliance, HDFC Bank, L&T: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading near the day's high on Monday, led by sharp gains in Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

The surge in oil and gas stocks supported the gains in the benchmark indices.

As of 11:59 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose 302.80 points, or 1.42%, to 21,655.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 958.88 points, or 1.36%, to 71,659.55. The Nifty hit an intraday high of 21,664.35, and the Sensex touched a high of 71,691.27.

"Dalal Street grapples with surging WTI crude oil prices and foreign institutional investors in a selling spree. As all eyes turn to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget presentation, the market awaits cues for the economic blueprint and its potential to elevate India to a top-three global economic power by 2030," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities Ltd.

"Technical analysis of the Nifty suggests critical support at 21,137 and resistance at 21,757," he said.