Nifty, Sensex Fall Erasing All Gains As RIL, Bajaj Finance, ITC Drag: Midday Market Update

"The short-term trend for Nifty will remain positive, with immediate support expected around the 21,600 level," said Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Online.

On Bank Nifty, Jain said: "In the previous session, we saw some recovery but lagged behind broader indices."

Analysis of option data reveals significant open interest at both 45,500 call and put strikes, indicating a probable consolidation around the current levels. Support levels are identified within the range of 44,225 to 44,500, he said.