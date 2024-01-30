Nifty, Sensex Fall Erasing All Gains As RIL, Bajaj Finance, ITC Drag: Midday Market Update
At 11:41 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 fell 25.55 points, or 0.12%, to 21,712.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 220.50 points, or 0.31%, to 71,721.07.
Benchmark stock indices erased their early gains to trade lower through midday on Tuesday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and ITC Ltd.
"The short-term trend for Nifty will remain positive, with immediate support expected around the 21,600 level," said Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Online.
On Bank Nifty, Jain said: "In the previous session, we saw some recovery but lagged behind broader indices."
Analysis of option data reveals significant open interest at both 45,500 call and put strikes, indicating a probable consolidation around the current levels. Support levels are identified within the range of 44,225 to 44,500, he said.
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ITC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. pulled the index lower.
Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. supported the Nifty 50.
Sectoral indices were mixed, with Nifty Media, Oil & Gas and Metal gaining over 1%. Financial Services fell the most.
The broader markets outperformed as the BSE MidCap rose 0.27% and the SmallCap was 0.71% higher. Twelve out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,148 stocks advanced, 1,500 declined and 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.