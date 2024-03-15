Nifty, Sensex Fall Dragged By RIL, Infosys, L&T As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Wane: Midday Market Update
At 12:41 p.m., Nifty was trading 0.86% down at 21,955.20, and Sensex was 0.74% lower at 72,556.58.
India's benchmark stock indices were trading lower through midday on Friday, tracking similar movements in Asia and the US, as upbeat inflation dented hope of a Fed rate cut.
Losses in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. weighed on the indices.
At 12:41 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 191.45 points, or 0.86%, lower at 21,955.20, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 540.70 points, or 0.74%, to trade at 72,556.58.
Intraday, Nifty fell 0.97% to 21,931.70, and Sensex fell 0.84% to 72,484.82.
"The immediate support (for Nifty) is placed at 21,900, while the higher side is capped at 22,260," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.
Selective buying can be seen in the energy segment, especially in the oil and gas space, Gaggar said. "A profit-booking correction can be expected in the railway stocks. Progressive Share continues to advocate booking profits in the realty stocks."
The metal sector reversed from its trendline support, but activity in today's trade will confirm a continuation or reversal of the trend, he said.
"The lower support average (for Nifty Bank) will be in the range of 46,200-46,400 levels, which is the band on the weekly charts," said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd.
RSI is trending below the average line, which indicates the negative momentum will continue for the next few days, Jain said.
Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., and UPL Ltd. were contributing to the Nifty.
While, HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing on the index.
All 12 sectors on NSE were trading in red, with Nifty Oil & Gas emerging as top loser. Nifty FMCG saw the least decline.
Broader markets underperformed benchmark indices, with the S&P BSE Midcap falling 1.71% and the S&P BSE Smallcap declining 1.18% through midday on Friday.
On BSE, all 20 sectors were trading in the negative. S&P BSE Oil and Gas was the top loser. S&P BSE TECK fell the least.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. Around 2,512 stocks fell, 1,211 stocks rose, and 110 remained unchanged on BSE.