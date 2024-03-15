Nifty, Sensex Fall Dragged By RIL, Infosys, L&T As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Wane: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading lower through midday on Friday, tracking similar movements in Asia and the US, as upbeat inflation dented hope of a Fed rate cut.

Losses in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. weighed on the indices.

At 12:41 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 191.45 points, or 0.86%, lower at 21,955.20, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 540.70 points, or 0.74%, to trade at 72,556.58.

Intraday, Nifty fell 0.97% to 21,931.70, and Sensex fell 0.84% to 72,484.82.

"The immediate support (for Nifty) is placed at 21,900, while the higher side is capped at 22,260," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.

Selective buying can be seen in the energy segment, especially in the oil and gas space, Gaggar said. "A profit-booking correction can be expected in the railway stocks. Progressive Share continues to advocate booking profits in the realty stocks."

The metal sector reversed from its trendline support, but activity in today's trade will confirm a continuation or reversal of the trend, he said.