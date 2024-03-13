Nifty, Sensex Fall As RIL, L&T, NTPC Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices fell sharply through midday after opening higher on Wednesday, tracking loss in shares of index-heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and NTPC Ltd.

As of 12:19 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 267.60 points, or 1.20%, lower at 22,068.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 685.24 points, or 0.93%, to 72,982.72.

Intraday, Nifty slumped 1.09% to 22,09.65, and Sensex fell 0.85% to 73,044.44.

"The Indian market in the recent sessions have revealed a segmented pattern: Nifty and Bank Nifty are hovering near their all-time highs, while mid and small-cap indices are noticeably lagging behind, far from their peak levels," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer, SAS Online.

As for Nifty, Jain foresees limited upside potential for the day, due to aggressive call writing observed at the 22,500 call strike.