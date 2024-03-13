Nifty, Sensex Fall As RIL, L&T, NTPC Drag: Midday Market Update
As of 12:19 p.m., Nifty was down 1.20% at 22,068.10, and Sensex was trading 0.93% lower at 72,982.72.
India's benchmark indices fell sharply through midday after opening higher on Wednesday, tracking loss in shares of index-heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and NTPC Ltd.
As of 12:19 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 267.60 points, or 1.20%, lower at 22,068.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 685.24 points, or 0.93%, to 72,982.72.
Intraday, Nifty slumped 1.09% to 22,09.65, and Sensex fell 0.85% to 73,044.44.
"The Indian market in the recent sessions have revealed a segmented pattern: Nifty and Bank Nifty are hovering near their all-time highs, while mid and small-cap indices are noticeably lagging behind, far from their peak levels," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer, SAS Online.
As for Nifty, Jain foresees limited upside potential for the day, due to aggressive call writing observed at the 22,500 call strike.
Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd. limited loss in the Nifty.
While, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed the index.
On NSE, 11 out of 12 sectors declined, and one advanced. Nifty Energy slumped as much as 3.94% to emerge as the top loser.
Nifty FMCG gained 0.91% and was the top performer.
Broader markets underperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Smallcap was 3.80% down, and S&P BSE Midcap was 2.88% lower.
On BSE, 19 of the 20 sectors declined, and one advanced. S&P BSE Power declined the most among sectoral indices. S&P BSE FMCG was the only sector which gained and was the top performer.
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 3,323 stocks declined, 427 stocks rose, and 81 remained unchanged on BSE.