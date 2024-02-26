Nifty, Sensex Fall As IT Stocks, RIL Drag: Midday Market Update

The Indian benchmark equity indices extended loss through midday on Monday, with information technology stocks and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragging the most.

At 11:50 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 100.80 points or 0.45% lower at 22,111.90 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 359.70 points or 0.49% down at 72,783.10.