Nifty, Sensex Fall As IT Stocks, RIL Drag: Midday Market Update
Ten out of the 12 sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in the red.
The Indian benchmark equity indices extended loss through midday on Monday, with information technology stocks and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragging the most.
At 11:50 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 100.80 points or 0.45% lower at 22,111.90 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 359.70 points or 0.49% down at 72,783.10.
"Our view is that, as long as the index is trading above 22,000/72,500, the bullish trend is likely to continue," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., said. "Above that, the market can go up to 22,400–22,500/73,700–74,000."
"On the other hand, sentiment may change below 22,000/72,500. Below 22,000/72,500, the market may retest 21,875/72,080 levels," Chouhan said.
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd., were weighing on the index.
On the NSE, all sectoral indices, except Nifty Energy and Nifty Media, were trading in the red. The Nifty IT fell the most by 1.6%.
The broader markets also declined as the BSE MidCap was down 0.6%, while the BSE SmallCap was 0.07% lower.
Fifteen of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. As many as 2,095 stocks declined, 1,746 advanced and 160 remained unchanged on the BSE.