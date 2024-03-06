Nifty, Sensex Fall Amid Volatility Ahead Of Fed Chair Testimony: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading near day's lows through midday in a volatile session on Wednesday, as investors await U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony before the Congress.

Powell will testify on how the central bank plans on proceeding with the monetary policy this year. He is expected to reiterate the lack of urgency to cut rates at his testimony, Bloomberg reported.

As of 11:59 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 108.05 points, or 0.48%, lower at 22,248.25 and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 286.67 points, or 0.39%, at 73,390.46.

The trend of the indices is pretty uncertain before the big event tonight, according to Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu.

"There has been a significant increase in open interest of Bank Nifty futures, suggesting that post today's event, there could be big move on either side," he said.