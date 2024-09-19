Nifty, Sensex Stretch Record Run As Fed Cuts Big
On NSE, nine of the 12 sectors advanced, with Nifty Realty and Auto climbing the most in Thursday morning trade.
Indian benchmark indices, the Nifty and the Sensex, extended their record run for the second consecutive session tracking global peers after the US Federal Reserve slashed key interest rates by 50 basis points. Moreover, the Fed Chair, Jerome Powell also indicated that a further 50 bps cut might be in the offering this year.
On Dalal Street, financials and information technologies stocks led the day's gains on positive sentiments after the Fed rate cut came at the higher end of market expectations.
At 10:10 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 170 points, or 0.67% higher at 25,548, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 618 points, or 0.75%, at 83,566. Both the Nifty and the Sensex rose as much as 0.92% and 1% respectively, to hit record levels earlier in trade.
The Federal Open Market Committee lowered the rate for the first time in more than four years by 50 basis points to 4.75-5.00% on Thursday. The big cut was as per expectations as traders weighed on deeper cuts just ahead of the decision.
Dot plot of Fed officials' commentary now expects to lower rates by one percentage point by year-end, implying two more quarter-point cuts or one larger, half-point cut.
It is worth pointing that foreign inflows have been positive going ahead into the Fed decision. Global funds have pocked about Rs 31,000 crore so far this month. Inflows are set to improve as India's is best placed to attract flows in emerging counties as a result US central bank's rate decision.
Chair Jerome Powell noted that the Fed is not in a pre-set course and dot plot projections are not a policy plan. "Our recalibrated policy stance will help maintain the strength of our economy and the labour market and continue."
The big Fed rate cut by 50 bps has the potential to take equity markets into a consolidation phase with an upward bias, according to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. "In brief the market scenario is turning favourable for rate-sensitives, particularly banking."
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and ITC Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty 50.
While those of HCL Technologies Ltd., Oil and Gas Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., Cipla Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. were negatively contributing to the changes.
Lot of positives already priced in the domestic markets and there could further be upside outside of the index, according to Gautam Shah, founder and chief strategist at Goldilocks Premium Research. Bank Nifty offers great value currently and financial space are poised to do can do extremely well given the Fed outcome.