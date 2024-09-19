Nifty, Sensex Stretch Record Run As Fed Cuts Big

The Federal Open Market Committee lowered the rate for the first time in more than four years by 50 basis points to 4.75-5.00% on Thursday. The big cut was as per expectations as traders weighed on deeper cuts just ahead of the decision.

Dot plot of Fed officials' commentary now expects to lower rates by one percentage point by year-end, implying two more quarter-point cuts or one larger, half-point cut.

It is worth pointing that foreign inflows have been positive going ahead into the Fed decision. Global funds have pocked about Rs 31,000 crore so far this month. Inflows are set to improve as India's is best placed to attract flows in emerging counties as a result US central bank's rate decision.

Chair Jerome Powell noted that the Fed is not in a pre-set course and dot plot projections are not a policy plan. "Our recalibrated policy stance will help maintain the strength of our economy and the labour market and continue."

The big Fed rate cut by 50 bps has the potential to take equity markets into a consolidation phase with an upward bias, according to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. "In brief the market scenario is turning favourable for rate-sensitives, particularly banking."