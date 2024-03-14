Nifty, Sensex Erase Early Losses As Infosys, L&T Lead: Midday Market Update

The benchmark equity indices erased their early losses on Thursday and were trading at their day's highs through midday.

The broader market indices came out of their losing streak and outperformed the benchmarks.

At 11:40 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 traded at 22,142.15, up 144.45 points or 0.66%, while the S&P BSE Sensex was at 73,160.23, 398.34 points or 0.55%.