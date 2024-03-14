Nifty, Sensex Erase Early Losses As Infosys, L&T Lead: Midday Market Update
ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises also contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
The benchmark equity indices erased their early losses on Thursday and were trading at their day's highs through midday.
The broader market indices came out of their losing streak and outperformed the benchmarks.
At 11:40 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 traded at 22,142.15, up 144.45 points or 0.66%, while the S&P BSE Sensex was at 73,160.23, 398.34 points or 0.55%.
Analysts see Wednesday's fall in the markets as a buying opportunity. "If Nifty continues to fall toward the strong support level of 21,800, investors might view this as a good time to make new medium- to long-term investments," Deven Mehata, research analyst at Choice Broking, said.
Market veteran Vijay Kedia told NDTV Profit in an interview that this correction in the market is an indication of the next bull market. It is anticipated that the market will correct itself, thereby setting a trend for a new bull market or a new upswing, he said.
However, Mehata recommends that traders trade with extreme caution and strictly adhere to stop-loss levels.
Shares of Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. capped the upside.
All sectoral indices on the NSE recovered, except Nifty Realty, which traded flat. The Nifty Media gained the most, followed by Oil & Gas.
The broader markets outperformed as the BSE MidCap traded 1.9% higher and the BSE SmallCap traded 2.8% higher.
All the 20 sectoral indices on the BSE gained, with S&P BSE Services rising the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,634 stocks gained, 1,101 declined and 99 remain unchanged on the BSE.